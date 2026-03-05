MediWound: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

YAVNE, Israel (AP) — YAVNE, Israel (AP) — MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.2 million in…

YAVNE, Israel (AP) — YAVNE, Israel (AP) — MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Yavne, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 65 cents per share.

The developer of treatments for burns and hard-to-heal wounds posted revenue of $1.9 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $23.9 million, or $2.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $17 million.

MediWound expects full-year revenue in the range of $24 million to $26 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MDWD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MDWD

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.