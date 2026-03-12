Limoneira: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — Limoneira Co. (LMNR) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.4…

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — Limoneira Co. (LMNR) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Paula, California-based company said it had a loss of 53 cents. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses and non-recurring costs, were 48 cents per share.

The agribusiness company posted revenue of $18.2 million in the period.

