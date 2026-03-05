Lexicon: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) on Thursday reported a loss of…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $5.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $50.3 million, or 14 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $49.8 million.

