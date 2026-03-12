Legacy Housing: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Texas (AP) — BEDFORD, Texas (AP) — Legacy Housing Corp. (LEGH) on Thursday reported earnings of $8.2 million in…

BEDFORD, Texas (AP) — BEDFORD, Texas (AP) — Legacy Housing Corp. (LEGH) on Thursday reported earnings of $8.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bedford, Texas-based company said it had profit of 37 cents.

The mobile home manufacturing company posted revenue of $38.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $41.8 million, or $1.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $164.6 million.

