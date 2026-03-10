KVH: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (AP) — MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (AP) — KVH Industries Inc. (KVHI) on Tuesday reported profit of $331,000 in its…

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (AP) — MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (AP) — KVH Industries Inc. (KVHI) on Tuesday reported profit of $331,000 in its fourth quarter.

The Middletown, Rhode Island-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 7 cents per share.

The maker of mobile communication and navigation equipment posted revenue of $30.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $7.4 million, or 38 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $111 million.

