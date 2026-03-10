Kohl’s: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of…

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $125 million.

The Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of $1.07 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $5.17 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.23 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $272 million, or $2.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $15.53 billion.

Kohl’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $1 to $1.60 per share.

