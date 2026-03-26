Insight Molecular Diagnostics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (IMDX) on Thursday reported a loss of $23…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (IMDX) on Thursday reported a loss of $23 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 72 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 27 cents per share.

The cancer diagnostic test developer posted revenue of $1.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $50.2 million, or $1.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.1 million.

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