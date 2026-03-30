How to Resolve a Student Loan Dispute

One in six U.S. adults owe a combined $1.6 trillion in federal student loan debt, according to a 2025 report…

One in six U.S. adults owe a combined $1.6 trillion in federal student loan debt, according to a 2025 report from the Congressional Research Service. Borrowers owe another $167.4 billion in private student loan debt, the Education Data Initiative reports.

For many people, the repayment process is smooth sailing, but some borrowers run into challenges. Their payments may not be applied correctly, their balances may be inaccurate or they may have difficulty with federal loan forgiveness programs.

Compounding the problem is that servicers may sell their portfolios, meaning that borrowers are bounced from one company to another. “That adds a whole other layer of complexity,” according to Dan Farnesi, a CFO advisor with HelloCollege, which provides college admissions counseling.

“The system is complicated,” says Kaydee Ambas, a certified financial education instructor and content marketing manager with student loan provider Earnest. While problems can arise, she says those mistakes are not malicious. And resolving a dispute is always possible. “It’s never unsolvable,” Ambas says.

To resolve a student loan dispute, follow these steps.

1. Gather your information

2. Start with your loan servicer

3. Document everything

4. Escalate your complaint

5. Get outside help

6. Talk to your U.S. Representative or an attorney

[Read: Best Private Student Loans.]

Gather Relevant Information

Before you contact anyone, make sure you have gathered all information relevant to your dispute. For example, in the case of a misapplied payment or incorrect balance, make sure you know all your payment dates and amounts.

“Check with your bank and get copies of e-receipts before the call,” advises Tom O’Hare, a holistic career and college advisor who offers services through the website Get College Going.

Start With Your Loan Servicer

Once you have the relevant information, your first step is to contact your loan servicer. This is the company that manages your account and receives your payments.

“I always recommend calling at 8 o’clock in the morning or 4 o’clock in the afternoon,” O’Hare says. Calling at these hours may result in shorter wait times to speak to a customer service representative. “Put on a honey (instead of) a vinegar tone in your voice,” he adds, saying that approaching your problem with “kindness in your heart” is more likely to make a representative want to help you.

If you don’t feel your representative is responsive or understands your concern, ask to speak to a supervisor or higher level of customer service.

[Read: Best Student Loan Refinance Lenders.]

Document Everything

Keep careful records of every phone call you make.

“It really helps to take down notes during these conversations,” Ambas says. Write down who you talked to and when, along with what was discussed and the outcome of the call.

If you are applying for a federal loan forgiveness program, don’t rely solely on federal government records.

“All the forgiveness stuff is not being tracked,” Farnesi says.

Keep your own records of when you worked, where you worked and details of your payments. That way, if there is a dispute about your eligibility, you’ll be able to quickly provide documentation.

[Read: Best Student Loans for Graduate School]

Escalate Your Complaint

If you are unable to resolve your problem with your servicer’s customer service line, you can escalate your complaint. Many companies have ombudsman or similar offices. You can find a list on The Institute of Student Loan Advisors website.

The Federal Student Aid Information Center and Federal Student Aid Office of the Ombudsman in the U.S. Department of Education can also help with federal loan disputes.

Staffing reductions in the department have made it “harder than ever” to get help, Farnesi says, but these are still two options to pursue.

Borrowers should first submit feedback about their problem through their Federal Student Aid account. If that fails to resolve the issue, they can then escalate their case to an ombudsman review.

Get Outside Help

If you require additional assistance after following the steps above, these organizations may be able to help.

— The Institute of Student Loan Advisors: TISLA is a non-profit organization that provides free loan advice and dispute resolution services via email.

— National Consumer Law Center: Through its Student Loan Borrower Assistance page, the National Consumer Law Center provides information and links to other resources, such as free legal help.

— U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs: If you are using GI Bill benefits for your education, you can file feedback with Veterans Affairs to have them review the matter.

— Consumer Financial Protection Bureau: The CFPB was created after the 2008 financial crisis, but the Trump Administration stripped the agency of most of its powers last year. Despite that, you can still file a complaint with the CFPB.

— Local lender branch: If you have a private student loan through a bank, stop by a nearby branch and speak to someone in person. It may be easier to resolve a dispute face-to-face rather than over the phone or via email.

— State advocacy groups or attorney general: Your state may have its own consumer ombudsman and, if not, your state attorney general likely has a mechanism for receiving and reviewing complaints.

Talk to Your U.S. Representative or an Attorney

“If all else fails, call your congressman or U.S. senator,” O’Hare says.

Legislators may have access to department liaisons who can provide assistance with federal student loans beyond what is available to you personally. Servicers may also be more likely to work to resolve a problem if they hear from someone in Washington.

Look for the constituent services contact information on your legislators’ websites to request their assistance. If you have private student loans, you may need to enlist an attorney instead.

“Resolving student loan disputes generally comes down to clarity and persistence,” Ambas says.

Use these steps to work your way up the ladder of assistance until you find the person or office who can explain what is happening with your loan and how you can fix it.

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How to Resolve a Student Loan Dispute originally appeared on usnews.com