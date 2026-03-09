Hewlett Packard Enterprise: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SPRING, Texas (AP) — SPRING, Texas (AP) — Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income…

SPRING, Texas (AP) — SPRING, Texas (AP) — Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $423 million.

On a per-share basis, the Spring, Texas-based company said it had net income of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 65 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The information technology products and services provider posted revenue of $9.3 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.32 billion.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.30 to $2.50 per share.

