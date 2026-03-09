Live Radio
Heritage Insurance: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 9, 2026, 6:44 AM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) on Monday reported net income of $66.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had profit of $2.15 per share.

The property and casualty insurance holding company posted revenue of $215.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $195.6 million, or $6.32 per share. Revenue was reported as $847.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HRTG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HRTG

