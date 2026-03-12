Health Catalyst: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) on Thursday reported a loss of…

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) on Thursday reported a loss of $91 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South Jordan, Utah-based company said it had a loss of $1.28. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and amortization costs, were 8 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The provider of data analytics for the health care industry posted revenue of $74.7 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $73.6 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $178 million, or $2.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $311.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Health Catalyst said it expects revenue in the range of $68 million to $70 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HCAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HCAT

