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Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

March 20, 2026, 9:48 AM

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was off 0.75 cent at $4.69 a bushel. May. wheat was unchanged at $6.08 a bushel. May. oats rose by 0.5 cent at $3.68 a bushel. May. soybeans fell by 2.5 cents at $11.66 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was off 0.02 cent at $2.33 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle rose by 0.93 cent at $3.56 a pound. Apr. hogs was up 0.4 cent at $.92 a pound.

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