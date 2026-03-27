Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was off 1 cent at $4.66 a bushel. May. wheat was unchanged at $6.05 a bushel. May. oats gained 3 cents at $3.42 a bushel. May. soybeans lost 1.75 cents at $11.72 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle gained 0.42 cent at $2.36 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle was off 0.57 cent at $3.54 a pound. Apr. hogs gained 0.18 cent at $.91 a pound.

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