Grains mostly lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn fell by 0.5 cent at $4.41 a bushel. Mar. wheat was down 7.75 cents at $5.75 a bushel. Mar. oats lost 5 cents at $3.25 a bushel. Mar. soybeans gained 6.25 cents at $11.70 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was down 0.75 cent at $2.38 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle fell by 2.05 cents at $3.61 a pound. Apr. hogs was down 0.02 cent at $.96 a pound.

