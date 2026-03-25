Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn rose by 6.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn rose by 6.25 cents at $4.67 a bushel. May. wheat rose by 10.5 cents at $6.00 a bushel. May. oats was down 2.25 cents at $3.33 a bushel. May. soybeans rose by 20 cents at $11.73 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle lost 1.2 cents at $2.34 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle rose by 1.35 cents at $3.62 a pound. Apr. hogs gained 0.1 cent at $.91 a pound.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.