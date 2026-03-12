Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained 1.5 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained 1.5 cents at $4.50 a bushel. Mar. wheat was unchanged at $5.97 a bushel. Mar. oats gained 24.5 cents at $3.56 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was off 1.75 cents at $12.14 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose by 1.6 cents at $2.32 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle was up 1.2 cents at $3.49 a pound. Apr. hogs was off 0.52 cent at $.94 a pound.

