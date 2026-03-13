Grains mostly higher, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn gained 4.75 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn gained 4.75 cents at $4.67 a bushel. May. wheat gained 14.25 cents at $6.13 a bushel. May. oats rose by 2.25 cents at $3.75 a bushel. May. soybeans was off 5.25 cents at $12.24 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was off 1.15 cents at $2.31 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle was down 0.3 cent at $3.50 a pound. Apr. hogs was off 1.4 cents at $.93 a pound.

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