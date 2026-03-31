Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn gained 3 cents at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn gained 3 cents at $4.58 a bushel. May. wheat rose by 8.5 cents at $6.18 a bushel. May. oats gained 3.25 cents at $3.53 a bushel. May. soybeans gained 13.25 cents at $11.72 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose by 3.8 cents at $2.43 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle was up 5.65 cents at $3.69 a pound. Apr. hogs was off 0.4 cent at $.90 a pound.

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