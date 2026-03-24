Grains higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn gained…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn gained 0.5 cent at $4.60 a bushel. May. wheat was up 3.25 cents at $5.91 a bushel. May. oats rose by 5.5 cents at $3.45 a bushel. May. soybeans gained 0.75 cent at $11.64 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle gained 0.05 cent at $2.35 a pound. Mar. feeder cattle was up 0.82 cent at $3.59 a pound. Apr. hogs gained 0.1 cent at $.91 a pound.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.