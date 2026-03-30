Grains higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was up 0.75 cent at $4.63 a bushel. May. wheat rose by 2.75 cents at $6.08 a bushel. May. oats was up 1.5 cents at $3.43 a bushel. May. soybeans was up 5.75 cents at $11.65 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle gained 0.3 cent at $2.39 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle rose by 0.65 cent at $3.62 a pound. Apr. hogs gained 0.07 cent at $.91 a pound.

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