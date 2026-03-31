GoHealth: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — GoHealth, Inc. A (GOCO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $32.6 million in its…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — GoHealth, Inc. A (GOCO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $32.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of $1.03.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.69 per share.

The company posted revenue of $12.6 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $82.6 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $257.1 million, or $20.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $361.8 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GOCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GOCO

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