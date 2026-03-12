G-III Apparel: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) on Thursday reported a loss of $31.9…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) on Thursday reported a loss of $31.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 76 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 30 cents per share.

The clothing and accessories maker posted revenue of $771.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $67.4 million, or $1.51 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.96 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, G-III Apparel expects its results to range from a loss of 40 cents per share to a loss of 30 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $530 million for the fiscal first quarter.

G-III Apparel expects full-year earnings in the range of $2 to $2.10 per share, with revenue expected to be $2.71 billion.

