FuelCell Energy: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) on Monday reported a loss of $22.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Danbury, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 52 cents per share.

The fuel cell power plant maker posted revenue of $30.5 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $39.9 million.

