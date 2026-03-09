Freightcar America: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Freightcar America Inc. (RAIL) on Monday reported a loss of $16.6 million in its…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Freightcar America Inc. (RAIL) on Monday reported a loss of $16.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and pretax expenses, came to 16 cents per share.

The rail car maker posted revenue of $125.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $38.1 million, or $1.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $501 million.

Freightcar America expects full-year revenue in the range of $500 million to $550 million.

