Five Below: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Five Below Inc. (FIVE) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $238.2 million.…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Five Below Inc. (FIVE) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $238.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had net income of $4.28. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $4.31 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.99 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $1.73 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.71 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $358.6 million, or $6.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.76 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Five Below expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.57 to $1.69.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.18 billion to $1.2 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Five Below expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.74 to $8.25 per share, with revenue ranging from $5.2 billion to $5.3 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FIVE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FIVE

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