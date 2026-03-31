FactSet: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income…

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $133.1 million.

The Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $3.59 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.46 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.37 per share.

The financial data firm posted revenue of $611 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $605 million.

FactSet expects full-year earnings in the range of $17.25 to $17.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.45 billion to $2.47 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FDS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FDS

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.