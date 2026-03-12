Elicio Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Elicio Therapeutics, Inc. (ELTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.7 million in its…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Elicio Therapeutics, Inc. (ELTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $39.6 million, or $2.58 per share.

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