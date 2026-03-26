Dixie Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALTON, Ga. (AP) — DALTON, Ga. (AP) — The Dixie Group Inc. (DXYN) on Thursday reported a loss of $3…

DALTON, Ga. (AP) — DALTON, Ga. (AP) — The Dixie Group Inc. (DXYN) on Thursday reported a loss of $3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dalton, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 20 cents per share.

The floor covering company posted revenue of $63.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $7.6 million, or 52 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $257.4 million.

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