Dick’s: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (AP) — CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (AP) — Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $128.3 million.

The Coraopolis, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.41 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and asset impairment costs, came to $4.05 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.36 per share.

The sporting goods retailer posted revenue of $6.23 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.09 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $849.2 million, or $9.97 per share. Revenue was reported as $17.22 billion.

Dick’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.50 to $14.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $22.1 billion to $22.4 billion.

