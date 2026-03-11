Descartes Systems: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX) on Wednesday reported profit of $45.6…

WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX) on Wednesday reported profit of $45.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Waterloo, Ontario-based company said it had profit of 52 cents per share.

The logistics provider posted revenue of $192.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $163.8 million, or $1.87 per share. Revenue was reported as $729 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DSGX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DSGX

