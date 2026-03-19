Darden Restaurants: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $306.8 million.

The Orlando, Florida-based company said it had profit of $2.65 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were $2.95 per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $2.95 per share.

The owner of Olive Garden and other chain restaurants posted revenue of $3.35 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.33 billion.

Darden Restaurants expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.57 to $10.67 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DRI

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