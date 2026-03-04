Cross Country: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) on Wednesday reported a loss…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $82.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $2.56 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The provider of health care staffing and workforce management services posted revenue of $236.8 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $252.3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $94.9 million, or $2.93 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.05 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Cross Country expects its results to range from a loss of 6 cents per share to a loss of 4 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $235 million to $240 million for the fiscal first quarter.

