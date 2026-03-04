Cracker Barrel: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter…

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $1.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lebanon, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 25 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

The restaurant operator posted revenue of $874.8 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $895.8 million.

Cracker Barrel expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.24 billion to $3.27 billion.

