CPI: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EDGEWOOD, N.Y. (AP) — EDGEWOOD, N.Y. (AP) — CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU) on Tuesday reported earnings of $692,000 in its…

EDGEWOOD, N.Y. (AP) — EDGEWOOD, N.Y. (AP) — CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU) on Tuesday reported earnings of $692,000 in its fourth quarter.

The Edgewood, New York-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share.

The maker of aircraft parts for the armed forces and defense contractors posted revenue of $19.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $843,000, or 7 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $69.3 million.

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