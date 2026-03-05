Costco: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $2.04…

ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $2.04 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Issaquah, Washington-based company said it had profit of $4.58.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.55 per share.

The warehouse club operator posted revenue of $69.6 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $69.24 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COST

