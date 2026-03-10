Concrete Pumping: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.4…

THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Thornton, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents.

The company posted revenue of $90.6 million in the period.

Concrete Pumping shares have climbed almost 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $6.76, an increase of 14% in the last 12 months.

