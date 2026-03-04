Live Radio
CompX: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 4, 2026, 4:38 PM

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — CompX International Inc. (CIX) on Wednesday reported earnings of $4.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 38 cents.

The security products maker posted revenue of $37.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $19.5 million, or $1.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $158.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CIX

