CompX: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — CompX International Inc. (CIX) on Wednesday reported earnings of $4.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 38 cents.

The security products maker posted revenue of $37.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $19.5 million, or $1.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $158.3 million.

