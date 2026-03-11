Codexis: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Codexis Inc. (CDXS) on Wednesday reported earnings of $9.6 million…

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Codexis Inc. (CDXS) on Wednesday reported earnings of $9.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Redwood City, California-based company said it had profit of 11 cents.

The producer of custom industrial enzymes posted revenue of $38.9 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $38.3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $44 million, or 50 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $70.4 million.

Codexis expects full-year revenue in the range of $72 million to $76 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

