Caleres Inc.: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Caleres Inc. (CAL) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.7 million in…

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Caleres Inc. (CAL) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had a loss of 70 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 40 cents per share.

The footwear wholesaler and retailer posted revenue of $695.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $685.4 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $6.7 million, or 21 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.76 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Caleres Inc. expects its per-share earnings to range from 25 cents to 30 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.35 to $1.65 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAL

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