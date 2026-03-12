Build-A-Bear: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $16.4…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $16.4 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of $1.26 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The toy retailer posted revenue of $154.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $52.2 million, or $3.99 per share. Revenue was reported as $529.8 million.

Build-A-Bear shares have declined 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 21% in the last 12 months.

