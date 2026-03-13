Buckle: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Buckle Inc. (BKE) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $80.8…

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Buckle Inc. (BKE) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $80.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Kearney, Nebraska-based company said it had profit of $1.59.

The teen clothing retailer posted revenue of $399.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $209.7 million, or $4.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.3 billion.

Buckle shares have declined 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 40% in the last 12 months.

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