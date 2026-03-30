Boston Omaha: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Boston Omaha Corp. (BOC) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $6.9…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Boston Omaha Corp. (BOC) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $6.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents.

The provider of real estate and business consulting services posted revenue of $29.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $12.4 million, or 40 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $114.4 million.

Boston Omaha shares have fallen almost 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $11.93, a decline of 16% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BOC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BOC

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