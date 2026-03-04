BillionToOne: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — BillionToOne Inc. (BLLN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $4.4…

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — BillionToOne Inc. (BLLN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $4.4 million.

The Menlo Park, California-based company said it had profit of 11 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The developer of DNA molecular counting technology posted revenue of $96.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $85.9 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $2.9 million, or 14 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $305.1 million.

BillionToOne expects full-year revenue in the range of $430 million to $445 million.

BillionToOne shares have dropped nearly 2% since the beginning of the year.

