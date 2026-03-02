Berkshire: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $19.2 billion.…

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had profit of $13,349 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to $7,092.08 per share.

The conglomerate headed by investor Warren Buffett posted revenue of $94.23 billion in the period.

Berkshire shares have increased slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.

