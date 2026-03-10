Barnes & Noble Education: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) on Tuesday reported fiscal…

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $6.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Florham Park, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The operator of book stores on college campuses posted revenue of $515.1 million in the period.

Barnes & Noble Education shares have declined 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $8.36, a fall of 3% in the last 12 months.

