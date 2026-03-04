Babcock & Wilcox: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income…

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $9.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Akron, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 5 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 5 cents per share.

The power generation equipment company posted revenue of $161 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $36.2 million, or 48 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $587.7 million.

Babcock & Wilcox shares have risen 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen sevenfold in the last 12 months.

