AudioEye: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — AudioEye, Inc. (AEYE) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Tucson, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 22 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $10.5 million in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $3.1 million, or 25 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $40.3 million.

AudioEye expects full-year earnings in the range of 17 cents to 18 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $10.5 million to $10.6 million.

AudioEye shares have decreased 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $8.13, a fall of 35% in the last 12 months.

