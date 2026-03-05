Atyr Pharma: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Atyr Pharma Inc. (ATYR) on Thursday reported a loss of $14 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Atyr Pharma Inc. (ATYR) on Thursday reported a loss of $14 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $74.1 million, or 80 cents per share. Revenue was nearly unchanged at $190,000.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit 90 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $3.15.

