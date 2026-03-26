Argan: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Argan Inc. (AGX) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $49.2 million.…

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Argan Inc. (AGX) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $49.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $3.47.

The builder of energy plants posted revenue of $262.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $137.8 million, or $9.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $944.6 million.

Argan shares have increased 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $410.85, more than tripling in the last 12 months.

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