Aquestive Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WARREN, N.J. (AP) — WARREN, N.J. (AP) — Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) on Wednesday reported a loss of $31.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Warren, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $13 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.4 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $83.8 million, or 78 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $44.5 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $4.35. A year ago, they were trading at $2.73.

